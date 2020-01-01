News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

INTERVIEW: Sonia Kruger On Romance In The Big Brother House

the spill

12 hours ago · 15 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Laura sits down with Sonia Kruger to discuss everything ahead of the premiere of the new season of Big Brother including what the house looks like, who has been cast, rumours of romance and the new voting system. 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

More Episodes

INTERVIEW: Sonia Kruger On Romance In The Big Brother House

15 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Now Meghan Markle's Free To Speak Her Mind

19 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Black Lives Matter & The Gatekeepers Of Culture

26 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Rise Of OnlyFans

19 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Duchess Kate Is Suing The “Royals’ Magazine”

22 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kylie Jenner Is Not As Rich As You Think She Is

20 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INTERVIEW: Linda Cardellini On The Complicated Relationships In Dead To Me

16 minutes  ·  29 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Tactical Return Of Lady Gaga

20 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MasterChef Leaves Fans (& Contestants) In Tears

20 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Let’s Be Honest About That Khloe Kardashian Photo

19 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wait... Taylor Swift’s Brother Can Sing?

18 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"Inside I'm Very Sad": The Vulnerability Of Kyle Sandilands

20 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WATCH CLUB: ‘The Great’ Is A Wickedly Funny Take On Royal History

23 minutes  ·  22 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ruby Rose Scored Her Dream Role… Then Quit

21 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kendall Jenner’s $90K Instagram Lawsuit

21 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Megan Fox Disappeared From Hollywood

17 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The ‘Unbearable’ Reality Of Being Miley Cyrus’ Sister

21 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Celebrities Who Call The Paparazzi On Themselves

22 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Katy Perry’s Cheeky MasterChef Moment

19 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mary-Kate Olsen’s Emergency Divorce

21 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio