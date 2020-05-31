INTERVIEW: Sonia Kruger On Romance In The Big Brother House

On the show today…

Laura sits down with Sonia Kruger to discuss everything ahead of the premiere of the new season of Big Brother including what the house looks like, who has been cast, rumours of romance and the new voting system.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

