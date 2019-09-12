There's Something Fishy About Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Kiss

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The internet is in meltdown over Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s 'fish kiss', but dear god why?

Influencer Caroline Calloway has been exposed for having a ghostwriter, but what's the story behind the famous feed?

And Weekend Watch - recommendations of all the best new TV and movies you need to get around this weekend.

