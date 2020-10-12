Schapelle Corby's Strategic Reality TV Edit

Schapelle Corby's Strategic Reality TV Edit
On the show today…

After a year of often controversial headlines, Adele is officially returning to public life with an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

And lovers of teen TV are in a frenzy after The O.C. star Adam Brody gave a rare interview about his marriage to Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester.

Plus, in today's deep dive...SAS Australia premiered last night on Channel 7 and the response has been polarising. From Roxy Jacenko's shock exit, to Shapelle Corby's strategic edit, Kee and Laura discuss everything.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

