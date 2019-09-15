Why Netflix Sent Chelsea Handler To Sexual Harassment Training

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Why has Netflix forced Chelsea Handler to undergo sexual harassment training?

Jackie O has revealed that Sam Frost blocked her on Instagram, and Sam’s reason makes perfect sense.

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby has won an Emmy for her stand-up Netflix special Nanette, so how did she beat Beyonce to the prize?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts





