Rita Ora And A Controversial Case Of Blackfishing

On the show today…

There were huge dramas on The Bachelor last night but one in particular was involving the colour of someone's hair?

Plus, Jackie O was noticeably absent from most of The Masked Singer last night, we have all the details on where she was.



And, in today's deep dive Rita Ora has been copping it on social media this week about an apparent case of blackfishing, what is it and who else has been accused?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart

