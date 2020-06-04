What We Learnt From Reality TV This Week

Pop queen and human good vibe Lizzo has called out video platform TikTok in the past for removing her content, and the content of other body posi creators. Lizzo says the content was deemed inappropriate whereas similar posts from more petite creators weren't subject to the same censorship. We discuss.
And this week Australian reality television has thrown a spotlight on the casual racism and prejudices rife in the industry. Newly eliminated MasterChef contestant Sarah Tiong was greeted by a Triple M radio host saying "ni hao ma" while doing the post show press round leaving Tiong feeling "uncomfortable and shocked".
Plus, Weekend Watch - some of our fave TV and movie suggestions to get you through the weekend wherever you are.
LINKS
- Lizzo’s Tik Tok comments - https://bit.ly/lizzo-tiktok-weight
- Australia’s reality TV highlights our racism problem https://www.mamamia.com.au/sarah-tiong-triple-m/
- Laura’s interview with Melora Hardin from ‘The Bold Type’ https://bit.ly/melora-hardin-interview
WEEKEND WATCH
- Kee - ‘Becoming’ documentary on Netflix https://bit.ly/becomingdoco
- Laura - ‘The Bold Type’ Season 4 return on Stan https://bit.ly/boldtype-s4
Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik
Producer: Elise Cooper
