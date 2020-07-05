Poh's Exit From Masterchef Gave Us All The Feels

On the show today…

Poh's exit from Masterchef was one of the saddest TV moments this year, so what other nostalgic TV moments has it got us thinking about?

Plus, Kanye West has announced he is running for president in the 2020 US election, but can he even?



And what to watch next, we've got a few recommendations for you.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin... Shall We?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

