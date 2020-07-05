Search

Poh's Exit From Masterchef Gave Us All The Feels

the spill

18 hours ago · 18 minutes

Poh's Exit From Masterchef Gave Us All The Feels
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Poh's exit from Masterchef was one of the saddest TV moments this year, so what other nostalgic TV moments has it got us thinking about?

Plus, Kanye West has announced he is running for president in the 2020 US election, but can he even?

And what to watch next, we've got a few recommendations for you.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin... Shall We?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

WANT MORE?

If you'd like to read the Forbes article Kelly was referring to in this episode you can here;
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jeetendrsehdev/2020/07/05/kanye-west-officially-announces-2020-presidential-run-heres-why-we-all-need-to-think-like-kanye/?fbclid=IwAR00DbHjUXsom1PUolgtdSMkP3i57UvUxwmJRaRgaU9QtB3QnohapHvh6_U#512295fb1812

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

Poh's Exit From Masterchef Gave Us All The Feels

18 minutes  ·  18 hours ago

Hollywood’s Most Infamous ‘Open Marriage’

19 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Angie & Carlin’s “Values Didn’t Align”

20 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Kim & Kanye Need To Read The Room

18 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Must-Watch Documentary of 2020

20 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Why YouTubers Are ‘Taking Accountability’

20 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

The Difference Between Jen Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

19 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

Harry & Meghan Are Hollywood’s Newest Influencers

17 minutes  ·  24 Jun 2020

Winona Ryder Is Speaking Out Against Mel Gibson… Again

19 minutes  ·  23 Jun 2020

Justin Bieber’s ‘Factually Impossible’ Allegations

19 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2020

Angelina Jolie Is Ready To Talk About Brad Pitt

19 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Nakkiah Lui & Miranda Tapsell On Empowering Indigenous Women

21 minutes  ·  19 Jun 2020

50 Shades Has Nothing On This Erotic Flick

18 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

Everything We Know About Bachelor In Paradise

15 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2020

Oh To Date Keanu Reeves

18 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

The Voice’s ‘Cheating Scandal’

16 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2020

The Best Movie Of All Time

17 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

What We Learnt From Reality TV This Week

20 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

The Shows Netflix Has Banned

20 minutes  ·  10 Jun 2020

A Bachelorette Break Up Is Totally Our Business

21 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout