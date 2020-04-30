Search

Inside The Pete Evans & Channel 7 Break Up

the spill

15 hours ago · 20 minutes

Inside The Pete Evans & Channel 7 Break Up
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Pete Evans and Channel 7 have parted ways, with reports that the television network has not renewed Evans’ contract. 

Plus, why a new book from One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton is exposing some harsh Hollywood truths.

And Weekend Watch is back! 

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by NESCAFÉ coffee, make the most of each moment with a great cup of coffee.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Elise Cooper

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

More Episodes

Inside The Pete Evans & Channel 7 Break Up

20 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Adele & The Internet’s Obsession With Thin Women

19 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Elon Musk & The Baby Name That Blew Up The Internet

19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Judi Dench's Reflections On Harvey Weinstein

21 minutes  ·  4 days ago

In Defence of Hollywood Age Gaps

19 minutes  ·  5 days ago

WATCH CLUB: Normal People & The Sex Scenes We Deserve

27 minutes  ·  7 days ago

She Was 16, He Was 51: The Life Of Courtney Stodden

18 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

Caroline Calloway: The World’s Most Infamous Influencer

29 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

Stop Talking About Women’s ‘Revenge Bodies’

19 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

The Movie Gwyneth Paltrow Erased From Her Memory

20 minutes  ·  27 Apr 2020

Hollywood Has Experienced Its First COVID Divorce

20 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

WATCH CLUB: Is 'Too Hot To Handle' The Best-Worst Show On TV?

27 minutes  ·  24 Apr 2020

Taylor Swift Is Asking You Not To Buy Her New Album

18 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

J. Lo’s $150K Instagram Mistake

19 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

Meghan, Harry & Those Royal Texts

21 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

INTERVIEW: Abbie Chatfield Went On Bachelor In Paradise For One Person

24 minutes  ·  20 Apr 2020

Karl Stefanovic’s Redemption Profile

21 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

INTERVIEW: JoJo on Life After Child Stardom

9 minutes  ·  17 Apr 2020

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake's Quarantine Exchange

17 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

What Lockdown Has Taught Us About Celebrities

20 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???