Pete Davidson Is Turning Ariana Relationship Into A Joke

On the show today…

Melanie C has done an interview all about the early days of the Spice Girls, so what happened at the BRITS that nearly saw the band split up? 

Plus, a new trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been released, so why are we left feeling like it’s a bit of a misstep for brand Kardashian?  

And Pete Davison is everywhere this week, so what points has he raised about the way we view creative outlets for celebrities?

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

