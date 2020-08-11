Search

What We Know About The Real Paris Hilton

15 hours ago · 15 minutes

What We Know About The Real Paris Hilton
On the show today…

Dancing with the Stars judge Sharna Burgess has revealed she was asked to be The Bachelorette, so why did she say no?

Plus, the Pitch Perfect cast has reunited for a one off Barden Bellas performance, and it's ll for a great cause. 

And, in today's deep dive we unpack the extended trailer for Paris Hilton's new Youtube documentary This Is Paris. 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart

The Pitch Perfect cast's cover of 'Love On Top': https://youtu.be/sE59kPlblPI

