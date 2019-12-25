We Can’t Look Away From Paris Hilton & Her Dog Cooking Lasagna

the spill

2 days ago · 16 minutes

We Can’t Look Away From Paris Hilton & Her Dog Cooking Lasagna
Back
play Episode

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Paris Hilton has a new cooking show, so why can’t we look away from her and her dog Diamond Baby cook lasagna together? 

The Real Housewives of Sydney could be making a comeback, but do Australian fans really want it?

Weekend Watch is back! Our suggestions of all the shows you need to be binge-watching this weekend! 

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

 

More Episodes

We Can’t Look Away From Paris Hilton & Her Dog Cooking Lasagna

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me A Fake Romance & TV Ratings

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Billie Eilish Shakes (Not Stirs) Bond Theme Song

16 minutes  ·  4 days ago

The Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Paused & This Is NOT What Dreams Are Made Of

17 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The ‘Sophisticated Warmth’ Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle

21 minutes  ·  6 days ago

'Really Shocking & Polarising': Jason Derulo Chats Cats With Us

25 minutes  ·  25 Dec 2019

From Miley to Meghan: All The Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2019

17 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

18 minutes  ·  18 Dec 2019

Charlize Theron Discusses The Pain Of Media Misgendering Her Daughter

16 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Should We Feel Guilty Enjoying Penn Badgley's YOU?

16 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2019

Emily Ratajkowski Has a Message for Harvey Weinstein

19 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Reese Witherspoon On Time’s Sexist Magazine Feature

18 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Why It Took Over A Decade For Lizzo To Be Noticed

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Kim Kardashian Denies Snubbing Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘I’m A Celeb’ Exit

18 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter Tell-All On What Celeb Life Is Really Like

18 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Why Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Wedding Was Banned From Pinterest

17 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Tim Minchin Talks About Feeling Insecure After Success

23 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Justin Timberlake Apologises To Jessica Biel for ‘Lapse In Judgement’

17 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Friends For Getting Involved With Her Ex

15 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Grab Your Tan & Hairspray: Nikki Webster Is Bringing ‘Dance Moms’ To Oz

17 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???