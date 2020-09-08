Paris Hilton's Story Of Abuse Is Worse Than We Thought

On the show today…

Rapper Cardi B files for divorce for the second time from fellow rapper Offset following rumours of infidelity.



Plus, the Carole Baskin saga continues with the family of her missing husband airing a Justice For Don Lewis ad during the premiere of her Dancing With The Stars debut.

Also, in today's deep dive we discuss This Is Paris, Paris Hilton's new documentary and the untold true story that shaped the business woman and influencer we know today.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.



