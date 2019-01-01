I Broke Up With My Ex Because A Psychic Told Me To

We wanted to let you know about a new podcast we think you'd like!

Overshare is the podcast you shouldn’t really be listening to, but can’t stop.

Hosted by Kelly McCarren, Flex Mami & Lama Zakharia its like an invite into a private, adults-only group chat. So, if you love conversations that cut the BS and get candid about everything from sex and relationships to mental health then this is the podcast for you.

If you like what you hear and want more just search for Overshare in your favourite podcast app or listen at mamamia.com.au/podcasts