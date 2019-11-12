Did Osher Günsberg Just Spoil Angie Kent’s Bachelorette Finale?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The Bachelorette host Osher Günsberg may have let slip who wins Angie’s heart, so what did Kyle and Jackie O have to do with it?

After over a decade, Katie Holmes is back in Australia, but why is she still so tight-lipped?

Hit show Gossip Girl is making a comeback, so what can we expect from this reboot?

