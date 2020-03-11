Oprah & Sex-Trafficking? Yeah Right...

On the show today…

Amanda Bynes has announced that she is pregnant, so how are fans reacting to this news?

Lady Gaga has given a revealing interview about her new album Chromatica, so how did online hackers play a part in her upcoming release?

Oprah Winfrey has been forced to publically deny that she was arrested for sex trafficking, but who exactly is responsible for this wild rumour?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Hannah Bowman & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts