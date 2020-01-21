How Oprah’s Pick For Her Book Club Went So Wrong

the spill

14 hours ago · 19 minutes

How Oprah’s Pick For Her Book Club Went So Wrong
play Episode

On the show today…

Oprah’s choice of American Dirt for her book club has landed her in controversy.

Plus, Selena Gomez said she suffered emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

And Chris Martin wants to do 'A Quiet Place - The Musical', so what are Emily Blunt’s thoughts? 

