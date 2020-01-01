WATCH CLUB: Normal People & The Sex Scenes We Deserve

On the show today…

We deep dive on the binge-worthy Stan show Normal People. Whether or not you read the best selling novel by Sally Rooney or just jumped straight into the TV show we discuss the story, casting, depictions of mental health and all those juicy sex scenes!

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts







