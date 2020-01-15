Myf Warhurst On The Bleak Reality Of Adoption In Australia

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Taylor Swift discussed being proud of Cats despite it having a poor response, so why is she the only cast member defending it?

Plus, Myf Warhurst and Perez Hilton have become unlikely friends in the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here jungle, so what’s the very personal topic brought them together?

And news broke today of Pamela Anderson’s shock wedding, but why was this marriage actually a long time coming?

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts