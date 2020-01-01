News
The Moral Compass On This Season Of The Bachelor

the spill

12 hours ago · 17 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

On the show today…

Netflix star Jerry Harris from Cheer is under investigation for soliciting sex from minors.

Plus, everyone has lost their minds on The Bachelor and there's one stand out member of the team who has become the moral compass of the show.

And, in today's deep dive we give you all the best shows to be watching this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Madeline Joannou

LINKS: 

The Broken Hearts Gallery - Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aokhRzwlJI

The Magical New Rom-Com You Need To Watch Immediately:
https://www.mamamia.com.au/The-Broken-Hearts-Gallery-review/

Freeman - ABC iview:
https://iview.abc.net.au/show/freeman

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at thespill@mamamia.com.au

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

