Mindy Kaling And The Motherhood Conversation We Should Be Having

Socialite and DJ, Paris Hilton has led a protest outside her old boarding school in a campaign to close the institution where she was allegedly physically and mentally abused.

And one of our favourite 90s female comedies may be back for a third film. But why have we had to wait so long?

Plus, in today's deep dive...we talk about Mindy Kaling's surprise baby announcement and why the public is obsessing about all the wrong things.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Melanie Sauer

