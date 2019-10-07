Miley Cyrus Wants To Pash Cody Simpson Whilst Enjoying An Acai Bowl

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Elton John has released excerpts from his upcoming memoir ‘Me’, so what has he revealed about his relationship with the royals?

Two of Australia’s favourite Bach runners up might be dating, so is this our next big reality TV crossover couple?

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been spotted having a kiss over an acai, so how is this Miley attempting to ‘thrive in a man’s world’?

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark & Kee Reece

Producer: Hannah Bowman

