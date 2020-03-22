Michelle Bridges Didn't Panic When She Saw The RBT

On the show today…

It is the last few days of Meghan & Harry being royals, so what does Trump think about their plans to move to the US?

Michelle Bridges has spoken for the first time since her DUI, so what did she reveal about the moments leading up to her arrest?

Mariah Carey turned 50, so why does she celebrate anniversaries not birthdays?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

