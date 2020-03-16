Meghan Markle’s Co-Star Bribed 70K To Lie

the spill

14 hours ago · 22 minutes

Meghan Markle’s Co-Star Bribed 70K To Lie
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Meghan Markle’s old co-star Simon Rex has done an interview about their relationship, so how much was he bribed by the press to lie about her?

Dua Lipa covered Australian Vogue, so what’s it like being a part of the new feminist-wave of popstars?

Michelle Williams secretly married for the second time, so why are we all so invested in her love life?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter... 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

 

More Episodes

Meghan Markle’s Co-Star Bribed 70K To Lie

22 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Taylor, Kanye & That ‘Famous’ Call: The Saga Continues

18 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Tea Towel & Spray Paint: Ginger Spice's DIY Union Jack Dress

21 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Oprah & Sex-Trafficking? Yeah Right...

22 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Kim Kardashian Vs The Calabasas Lobster

18 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Fifth Harmony’s 'Work From Home' Makes A Coronavirus Comeback

20 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

23 Years On & Shania Twain Is Finally Impressed With Brad Pitt

17 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Bachelor In Paradise Is Back & Ciarran Is Coming For Abbie

19 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Tom Hanks Has Coronavirus... And He's In Australia

20 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Why Everyone Is Talking About Corey Feldman's Doco

20 minutes  ·  10 Mar 2020

Harry And Meghan’s Final Act As Royals

19 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2020

Why The Pussycat Dolls Aussie Press Tour Went So Badly

20 minutes  ·  08 Mar 2020

What Harry & Meghan Can Learn From Diana’s Post-Royal Life

17 minutes  ·  05 Mar 2020

Coronavirus Has Made Its Way To Hollywood

20 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Bachelor Locky Gilbert Is "In It For The Money"

18 minutes  ·  03 Mar 2020

Judge Judy's Cancelled, But She’s Not Ready To Retire

20 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2020

MAFS Removes Couple For Their Own Safety

19 minutes  ·  01 Mar 2020

How To Film A Sex Scene In 2020: The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens

17 minutes  ·  28 Feb 2020

'Help! My Ex Is Dating Lady Gaga'

20 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2020

Pete Davidson Turns His Relationship With Ariana Into A Joke

18 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???