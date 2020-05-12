Search

Why Megan Fox Disappeared From Hollywood

13 hours ago

Why Megan Fox Disappeared From Hollywood
On the show today…

Legally Blonde 3 is in the works, so with Mindy Kaling as a co-writer what can we expect?

Plus, Megan Fox is currently in the headlines because of her divorce, but why haven't we heard from her in so long?    

And, Harry Styles has released a new music video, so why has it led to him being called the ‘Consent King’? 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kelly McCarren & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

