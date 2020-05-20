Search

MasterChef Leaves Fans (& Contestants) In Tears

17 hours ago · 20 minutes

MasterChef Leaves Fans (& Contestants) In Tears
Last night's episode of Masterchef explored the emotional backstories of the contestants, but why did this feel so organic and heartfelt?

Plus, Normal People has been one of this year's hit shows, so what item from the show is being raffled for charity?

And, Tiger King got the world talking about big cats, but what celebrity family has been living with them for years? You can find the incredible pictures of Neil HERE... https://bit.ly/2M5HkgO 

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Hannah Bowman 

Producer: Hannah Bowman

