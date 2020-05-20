MasterChef Leaves Fans (& Contestants) In Tears

On the show today…

Last night's episode of Masterchef explored the emotional backstories of the contestants, but why did this feel so organic and heartfelt?

Plus, Normal People has been one of this year's hit shows, so what item from the show is being raffled for charity?

And, Tiger King got the world talking about big cats, but what celebrity family has been living with them for years? You can find the incredible pictures of Neil HERE... https://bit.ly/2M5HkgO

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Hannah Bowman

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9