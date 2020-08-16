There's Two Sides To The Masked Singer COVID Scandal

On the show today…

Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan are entangled in a battle of words, but what started it all?

Plus, the final of Farmer Wants A Wife aired last night, so who's found love and who's been embroiled in drama.



And, in today's deep dive we go behind the Covid scandal that's plaguing the cast and crew of The Masked Singer.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

