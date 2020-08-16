Search

There's Two Sides To The Masked Singer COVID Scandal

the spill

11 hours ago · 16 minutes

There's Two Sides To The Masked Singer COVID Scandal
Back
play Episode

On the show today…

Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan are entangled in a battle of words, but what started it all?

Plus, the final of Farmer Wants A Wife aired last night, so who's found love and who's been embroiled in drama. 

And, in today's deep dive we go behind the Covid scandal that's plaguing the cast and crew of The Masked Singer.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Kee Reece

Producer: Rachael Hart

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter... 

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 Email us at [email protected]

 Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

More Episodes

There's Two Sides To The Masked Singer COVID Scandal

16 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

The Slip Up That May Have Revealed The Bachelor's Top 4

17 minutes  ·  3 days ago

We Need To Talk About The Ugly Side Of The Bachelor

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

What We Know About The Real Paris Hilton

15 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Australian TV Media Study Everyone Is Talking About

17 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Miley Cyrus' Most Honest Interview Ever

16 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2020

There's Something Different About The Bachelor This Season

15 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2020

Rita Ora And A Controversial Case Of Blackfishing

17 minutes  ·  12 Aug 2020

Who's Been Let Go From Channel 10

17 minutes  ·  11 Aug 2020

An Important Debrief On Cardi B's New Song, WAP

18 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2020

The Fallout From Bachelor In Paradise

16 minutes  ·  09 Aug 2020

Apparently Gwenyth Paltrow Hasn't Consciously Uncoupled

16 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2020

The Interview All Grey's Anatomy Fans Are Talking About

19 minutes  ·  05 Aug 2020

The Book Painting Meghan Markle As An 'Evil Queen'

17 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Beyonce's Black Is King Is A Love Letter

17 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2020

Behind The Bullying Allegations On The Ellen Show

19 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

18 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

We're Not Accepting Ciarran Stott's Double Standards

20 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

Why Not Everyone's Happy About Our New Bachelorettes

20 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

The Story That Harry And Meghan Could Never Tell

18 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout