Sophie Monk: What You Need To Know About This Year's Love Island

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Love Island Australia kicks off its second season tonight, so we thought why not do a special episode all about it!

Host Sophie Monk and narrator Eoghan Mcdermott dropped by to have a chat with The Spill about what we can expect from this year's show.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by the new Hyundai Venue. Fits in anywhere, stands out everywhere.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts