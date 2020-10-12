Emma Corrin, Julia Roberts & The Armpit "Controversy"

On the show today…



Grey's Anatomy alumni, Isaiah Washington, calls out ex co-star Katherine Heigl on twitter. What caused the actor to reignite a 13-year old feud?

And an SAS Australia first! Iron woman Candice Warner and actor Firass Dirani were brutally cut from the Channel 7 series last night.

Plus, in today's deep dive...The Crown's, Emma Corrin, appears on the digital cover of UK Glamour, with her armpit hair proudly on display. The actress joins celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Miley Cyrus who have sexualised underarm hair. But it hasn't always been that way.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.



LINKS

'Diana’s bulimia was a way of purging all the emotion that she didn't know how to control': The Crown’s Emma Corrin on body image & being hospitalised mid-filming - UK Glamour Magazine





CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Melanie Sauer

