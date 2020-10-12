INTERVIEW: Rob Mills Gets Emotional

On the show today…



Very important breaking news...Michael B. Jordan has been crowned as PEOPLE Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2020!

And deck the halls because Mariah Carey has teased her star-studded Christmas special on Apple TV and there will be some very special appearances!

Plus, in today's deep dive we chat to Rob Mills about the impact sharing his experiences during lockdown had, and how, like many of us, he made the big 2020 life pivot.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.



LINKS

The Undone:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-undone/dating-in-your-20s/

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Madeline Joannou

WANT MORE?

Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to The Spill Newsletter...

https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.