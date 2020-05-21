The Tactical Return Of Lady Gaga

On the show today…

Kylie Minogue has released her own wine this week, so what other celebrities have dabbled in the alcohol business?

Plus, Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica is out today, but what were the tactical reasons behind the delayed release date?

And, Weekend Watch - TV recommendations to binge-watch this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Hannah Bowman

Producer: Hannah Bowman

