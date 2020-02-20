'Help! My Ex Is Dating Lady Gaga'

On the show today…

A NY Times writer has revealed that her ex is Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend, so how did she process this news?

Plus, We chat with Katie Stevens from The Bold Type, so what actually goes into filming a sex scene in 2020?

And Weekend Watch with all our suggestions of what to binge-watch this weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

