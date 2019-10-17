Abbie Chatfield Calls Out The Naked Bachelor Contestant

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Kylie Jenner has gone viral in a video of her singing ‘rise and shine’ to daughter Stormi, so how did the internet turn it into a massive meme?

The latest episode of The Bachelorette included a group date with contestant Ciaran completely naked, so why is this being called out as a double standard?

For Weekend Watch today we talked about Amazon Prime Video’s new series Modern Love and Stan’s new series Looking For Alaska.

