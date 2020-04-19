Hollywood Has Experienced Its First COVID Divorce

On the show today…

Kristin Cavallari has announced her divorce from husband Jay Cutler, so why did we think they were more loved up than ever?

Plus, Lizzo has given an interview about her addiction to makeup, so why has this struck such a chord with so many women?

And, a promo for Big Brother 2020 has been released, so what does it tell us about what we can expect in the new season?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by Stan's brand new series Normal People, based on the best selling novel by Sally Rooney.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

