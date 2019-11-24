Kim Kardashian West And Sharon Strzelecki…Noice, Different, Unusual.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Kim Kardashian West has joined Magda Szubanski (as Sharon Strzelecki) in an advertisement for Uber Eats, so is this just the start of Kim’s Australian takeover?

It’s 15 years since Gwen Stefani released her first solo album, so why are her “artistic choices” now being called into question?

The new trailer for Married At First Sight has been released and people are both mystified and horrified. Check it out for yourself HERE.. https://bit.ly/2qJDSkN.



CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

