Kim Kardashian’s Sexiness Is Apparently Impacting Kanye’s Spiritual Journey

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Kanye West has criticised wife Kim Kardashian for looking ‘too sexy’ in public, so how did she react to these comments?

Love Island had its first same-sex re-coupling, but what does this mean for the other contestants?

Pharrell has covered GQ’s ‘New Masculinity’ issue, so what has he learnt since the ‘Blurred Lines’ controversy? You can read the interview here…. https://bit.ly/33tHdSJ)

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

GET IN TOUCH

