Kim Kardashian’s Sexiness Is Apparently Impacting Kanye’s Spiritual Journey

the spill

14 Oct 2019 · 16 minutes

Kim Kardashian’s Sexiness Is Apparently Impacting Kanye’s Spiritual Journey
Back
play Episode

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Kanye West has criticised wife Kim Kardashian for looking ‘too sexy’ in public, so how did she react to these comments?

Love Island had its first same-sex re-coupling, but what does this mean for the other contestants?

Pharrell has covered GQ’s ‘New Masculinity’ issue, so what has he learnt since the ‘Blurred Lines’ controversy? You can read the interview here…. https://bit.ly/33tHdSJ

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

 

Producer: Hannah Bowman

 

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

 

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/ 

 

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

 

Email us at [email protected]

 

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

 

 



More Episodes

From Miley to Meghan: All The Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2019

17 minutes  ·  a day ago

‘I Was Ignorant’: Camila Cabello Addresses Resurfaced Racist Posts

18 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Charlize Theron Discusses The Pain Of Media Misgendering Her Daughter

16 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Should We Feel Guilty Enjoying Penn Badgley's YOU?

16 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Emily Ratajkowski Has a Message for Harvey Weinstein

19 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Reese Witherspoon On Time’s Sexist Magazine Feature

18 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Why It Took Over A Decade For Lizzo To Be Noticed

18 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2019

Kim Kardashian Denies Snubbing Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘I’m A Celeb’ Exit

18 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter Tell-All On What Celeb Life Is Really Like

18 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2019

Why Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Wedding Was Banned From Pinterest

17 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Tim Minchin Talks About Feeling Insecure After Success

23 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Justin Timberlake Apologises To Jessica Biel for ‘Lapse In Judgement’

17 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Friends For Getting Involved With Her Ex

15 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2019

Grab Your Tan & Hairspray: Nikki Webster Is Bringing ‘Dance Moms’ To Oz

17 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Jonathan Van Ness Makes History with Cosmo Cover

17 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2019

Why Do We Care So Much About Emma Wiggles' Relationships?

16 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Megan Gale On How Her Breakup Affected Her Career

18 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Bogan Britney Spears and Everything ARIAs

18 minutes  ·  27 Nov 2019

Camila Cabello, Kate And Wills And A Royal 'Heist'

17 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Taylor Swift, A Tiny Purse & Grammys Shade: Our AMAs Recap

17 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???