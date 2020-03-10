Kim Kardashian Vs The Calabasas Lobster

On the show today…

Celebrities all over the world are reacting to COVID19, but who was on a 12-day retreat and had no idea about Coronavirus until today?

Kim Kardashian West has a new neighbour, so why is everyone on Twitter losing their minds?

Reese Witherspoon and Ellen Degeneres have an ongoing war over their celebrity friends, so who is their latest target?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

