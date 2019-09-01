Why Kendall Jenner's Biggest Scandal Has Ended In A Lawsuit

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today...

Kendall Jenner is being sued for her role in Fyre Festival, but is she really to blame?

Georgia Love and Lee Elliott are engaged, so how did the public know he was about to pop the question?

Our social media expert Emily Vernem popped in to chat to us about Billie Eilish’s Instagram outburst regarding her image being used on the cover of Nylon Germany without her consent.

