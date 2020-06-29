Search

Excuse Us Kelly Rowland, But What Exactly Is Rich-Broke?

11 hours ago · 17 minutes

Excuse Us Kelly Rowland, But What Exactly Is Rich-Broke?
On the show today…

Pauline Hanson won't be appearing as a regular contributor on the Nine network anymore, but Brooke Boney's reaction is what we all need to be hearing. 

Plus, Victoria and David Beckham have just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, so why is their wedding day so iconic all these years later?

And, Kelly Rowland has had a successful career that's spanned decades, so how did she find herself rich-broke?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Rachael Hart

