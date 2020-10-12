Beyoncé, Taylor Swift And The Sordid History Of The Grammys

On the show today…



It's been a big week for Taylor Swift! Off the back of her record-breaking win at the AMAs, the singer has announced the release of her new concert movie, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

And the season finale of Channel 7's SAS Australia aired last night, with recruits Merrick Watts, Nick Cummins and Sabrina Frederick passing selection. But there's no rest for the wicked. Producers are already casting for season two and they are not short of options.

Plus, in today's deep dive... the 2021 Grammy nominations were released today and it's reignited the conversation surrounding the lack of race diversity in the award line-ups.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

