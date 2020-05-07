Katy Perry’s Cheeky MasterChef Moment

On the show today…

Katy Perry was a guest judge on last nights episode of MasterChef Australia, so what cheeky joke had everyone begging for her to be a permanent fixture on the show?



Plus, it’s been 20 years since the release of Centre Stage, so how did it become such a classic?

And of course Weekend Watch with all our suggestions of what to binge-watch over the weekend.

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

