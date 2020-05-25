Search

Why Duchess Kate Is Suing The "Royals' Magazine"

a day ago · 22 minutes

Why Duchess Kate Is Suing The “Royals’ Magazine”
On the show today…

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is in the headlines due to her relationship with the press, so why is she taking legal action?    

Plus, Kelly Rowland had an amazing rise to fame as part of Destiny's Child, so why is it only now she feels she’s hit her stride? 

And, Jodie Comer has captivated the world playing Killing Eve’s Villanelle, so why do we know so little about her?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

