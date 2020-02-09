Kate Middleton “Really Liked” Labour Thanks To Hypnobirth

On the show today…

Love Island UK host Caroline Flack passed away over the weekend, what discussion has this raised about reality television and tabloid culture? If this conversation raises any issues for you please reach out to lifeline on 13 11 14.

Kristen Bell has spoken about her biggest career slump, so how did she break the rules to score her job on Gossip Girl?

Kate Middleton gave her first-ever podcast interview, so what candid moments did she reveal about being a first-time mum?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

This episode of The Spill was brought to you by Beem It - the new way to pay & get paid.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts