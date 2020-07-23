Search

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

18 hours ago · 18 minutes

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received
On the show today…

Aussie actress, Elizabeth Debicki has talked about tall poppy syndrome in an interview with The Guardian, so why has it ruffled a few feathers?

Plus, Kate Beckinsale has made headlines this week asking fans not send unsolicited gifts to their favourite stars, so how did a rabbit get involved?

And, Weekend Watch - our recommendations for what to watch this weekend!

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

'Succession' - Foxtel:
https://www.foxtel.com.au/watch/succession.html

'Search Party' - Stan:
https://www.stan.com.au/watch/search-party

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Clare Stephens

Producer: Rachael Hart

