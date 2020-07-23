The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

On the show today…

Aussie actress, Elizabeth Debicki has talked about tall poppy syndrome in an interview with The Guardian, so why has it ruffled a few feathers?

Plus, Kate Beckinsale has made headlines this week asking fans not send unsolicited gifts to their favourite stars, so how did a rabbit get involved?



And, Weekend Watch - our recommendations for what to watch this weekend!

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

LINKS

'Succession' - Foxtel:

https://www.foxtel.com.au/watch/succession.html

'Search Party' - Stan:

https://www.stan.com.au/watch/search-party

CREDITS

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Clare Stephens

Producer: Rachael Hart

WANT MORE?



Join us in our Facebook group to discuss everything pop culture...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2524018781153963/

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Subscribe to our Celebrity Newsletter...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts