What Nobody Is Saying About Karl Stefanovic's Today Show Return

The Spill is Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It's snackable and perfect for your commute home. On the show today...

Angelina Jolie has posed for the cover of a magazine, but is her new interview technique the ultimate power move?



All your favourite celebrities have been hanging out at Google Camp, so how has this all turned into a publicity nightmare?



Orange Is the New Black has come to an end, so in what surprising way has this TV show actually changed the world?



Karl Stefanovic has returned to the Today show, but what’s the real story behind his surprise appearance?

This episode of The Spill is brought to you by our launch partners, NESCAFÉ Gold.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producers: Elissa Ratliff and Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected].

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You'll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts

Would you like to treat yourself with a $50 gift voucher to our brand new Lady Startup online store?

If you take 3 minutes to do a quick survey for us, 4 people will have the chance to win. Just follow this link: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5072153/399119f735f7