Karl Stefanovic's Redemption Profile

a day ago · 21 minutes

Karl Stefanovic’s Redemption Profile
On the show today…

Celebrities came together over the weekend for the Together At Home concert, so what were our favourite moments from the broadcast?

Plus, Reese Witherspoon has spoken about being a strong woman in Hollywood, so why did this lead to headlines about her arrest?

And Karl Stefanovic has given a rare in-depth interview, so what has he revealed about his very public divorce and remarriage?   

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

