Was Kanye’s Rally Speech A Cry For Help?

Another season of Masterchef wraps up - we break down the anatomy of what makes a successful reboot.

Kanye West held his first presidential "rally", what the hell happened and what would Kim think?



Plus, Niki Minaj sets a new standard in extra pregnancy announcements.



The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Holly Wainwright

Producer: Madeline Joannou

