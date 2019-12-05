Justin Timberlake Apologises To Jessica Biel for ‘Lapse In Judgement’

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

Tim Minchin’s new show Upright is out, so we had him in the studio to tell us all about it.

Justin Timberlake has been spotted holding hands with his co-star, so what is so bizarre about his public apology to his family?

And of course, Weekend Watch - our suggestions of what to binge-watch this weekend!

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

