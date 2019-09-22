Lindsay Lohan Is About To Prove Us All Wrong

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

On the show today…

The Masked Singer starts on Channel Ten tonight, but how the hell does it actually work? We have the behind the scenes info!

The Emmy’s are underway in LA as we speak, so what went down on the red carpet?

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness has shared that he is HIV positive, but how will this affect his public persona? Check out the NY Times interview here… https://nyti.ms/2kxKhg2 )

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

WANT MORE?

Read all the latest entertainment news on Mamamia... https://mamamia.com.au/entertainment/

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaentertainment https://www.instagram.com/mamamiaentertainment/

Join our Facebook page... https://www.facebook.com/mamamiaentertainment/

GET IN TOUCH

Call us on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Email us at [email protected]

Want to hear more Mamamia podcasts? You’ll find them here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts