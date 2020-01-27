The Hidden Messages In J-Lo & Shakira’s Superbowl Show

On the show today…

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira put on an amazing Superbowl half time show, but did you spot the hidden messages within their performance?

Plus Brad Pitt has been making headlines for his humorous award show speeches, but since when was he this funny?

And Survivor All-Stars kicked off last night, so who is going to outwit,outplay and outlast this season?

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

